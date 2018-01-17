Man wanted for Fredericktown home invasion is in custody

46-year old Glenn Frick was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, after a week on the run. Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis says Frick was wanted for a home invasion in Fredericktown. He is being taken to a mental health facility in Poplar Bluff for treatment. Chief Hovis says Frick reportedly made off with someone’s phone during the crime. A State Prison Search and Rescue dog team searched for him in a wooded area. Schools were on lockdown for a period of time. He was spotted after his escape from the search team. Frick was found armed in a home in the 300 block of East College Street on Jan. 9. When he ran from the home, he reportedly had an AR-10 and a .357 magnum revolver. He is wanted on charges of burglary first degree and armed criminal action.