Marble Hill Fire Dept. would join fire district under vote proposal

The fire department in the city of Marble Hill would become part of a tax-funded rural fire district under a measure that could come before voters in April. City officials and the directors of the Woodland Fire District in Bollinger County have endorsed the proposal. Marble Hill fire chief Calvin Troxell says proponents have collected nearly 400 signatures to put the issue on the ballot. Voters in the city of Marble Hill and the surrounding area not already in the Woodland Fire District would vote on the measure, which would impose a property tax of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The measure needs a simple majority to pass. The tax would not take effect until January 2019. Marble Hill has 19 volunteer firefighters, which includes the dozen firefighters who work for the Woodland Fire District.