THE FIRST WOMAN TO SERVE AS CLERK OF THE MISSOURI APPEALS COURT IS RETIRING…

This becomes an historic event because Sandra Skinner broke down barriers. Her retirement becomes effective June 30th. Forty-two years ago Skinner was one of only 14 women to graduate from the University of Missouri law school. Even her mother tried to explain to Skinner what she was getting into, saying she was entering what was, quoting here, “kind of a man’s position.” Fifteen people applied for the clerk’s position in May 1989 and Skinner’s qualifications made her a unanimous choice. She has served as clerk in the Missouri Court of Appeals-Southern District for 29 years with distinction. Before her – and dating back to 1909 – only men had held the clerk’s job.