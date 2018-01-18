3 mayor candidates in Scott City; former mayor Porch files for council seat

Southeast Missourian

Scott City Mayor Norman Brant will face two challengers in the April election, including the man he replaced, and another former mayor of the Scott County town is running for a council seat. The filing period ended Tuesday. Brant is opposed by Robert Foulk and former mayor Ron Cummins, who was elected mayor in April 2016 and resigned last year amid allegations he abused his position. Former mayor Tim Porch and James Payne are vying for the Ward 3 council seat. In Ward 1, Mike Rhymer and Tim Johnston will square off for the council seat. Ward 2 Councilman Rodney Uhrhan faces a challenge from Heather Ingvalson. Voters will have to fill Brant’s former Ward 4 seat. Andrew Reinhart is unopposed for that council seat. The mayor’s race in April will decide who will finish out the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020. Cummins said he wants to be mayor again to help boost economic development in Scott City.