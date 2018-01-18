8TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN JASON SMITH POINTS TO BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM…

The Republican is telling his constituents what we’ve seen in the 3 weeks since the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was signed into law is just the beginning. Smith says the American worker will be empowered, saying this is the reward for years of sacrifice, dedication and hardship. He points to the 2 million U.S. workers who have received bonuses, pay raises and improved benefits totaling more than one billion dollars. Smith singles out Commerce Bank for promising or sharing bonuses with its 34-hundred-50 employees. He says several businesses have cited passages in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as the driving reason for those bonuses and pay raises. And, Smith says, this is just the beginning.