A Farmington has been woman killed in a Madison County crash

A Farmington woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Madison County Wednesday morning. MO Highway Patrol reports indicate that 24 year old Gwendolynn B. McDaniel was southbound and crossed the centerline hitting another vehicle that was northbound, on Route OO, four miles north of Fredericktown just before 7 a.m. She died at the scene. She was not wearing her seat belt. 33-year old Jennifer Menteer of Fredericktown was driving the other car. She WAS wearing her seat belt. No injuries for her are listed in the report.