AREA MARKETERS SHARE THEIR EXPERIENCES AND KNOWLEDGE AT A SPECIAL EVENT NEXT TUESDAY

The organization’s January luncheon will be held at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s called “How We Work,” and it’s part of an ongoing series featuring local marketers discussing their daily workflow, their most common challenges and tips for overcoming those challenges. This is set up as a question and answer panel, featuring project managers, account executives and other professionals in the marketing field. You can learn how to avoid situations which under-cut your efficiency and your profitability. The program is sponsored by the Tri-State Advertising and Marketing Professionals organization. The meetings are held in Cape Girardeau on the fourth Tuesday of every month