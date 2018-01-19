Elections time is coming up in Cape and Jackson

In April there will be no contests in Jackson. All of the incumbents for board of aldermen and school board are running unopposed. Voters won’t have a race for Cape Girardeau School Board either. Board members Kyle McDonald and Lynn Ware are unopposed for re-election to three-year terms. As for the Cape Girardeau municipal election, the only contested race is in Ward 2, where Councilwoman Shelly Moore is opposed by Scott Johnson. Dan Presson and Stacy Kinder face no opposition for election to the Ward 1 and 6 council seats, respectively. Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox is unopposed for mayor.