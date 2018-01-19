Friday, January 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified Instagram user, who tried vaping a Tide Pod and it didn’t go so well.

Despite the warnings, an Instagram user, who apparently specializes in “vape tricks,” recently shared a video of himself trying to vape the liquid from a Tide Pod (Instagram has since removed the video.)

Needless to say, it doesn’t turn out so well.

The Tide Pod Challenge has been a viral sensation in recent weeks, with people posting clips online of them trying to eat the detergent pods – despite warnings from Tide and health experts.

He didn’t specify what exactly went wrong.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

William Rutger, 61, who was arrested after he called 911 several times to report his wife was a black widow spider.

Rutger called 911 to report his wife was an arachnid and he wanted her to be involuntarily admitted for a mental examination.

An officer responded and said Rutger appeared intoxicated.

The officer explained the 911 system was for emergencies and left.

An hour later, Rutger again dialed 911 once again to say that his wife was a black widow spider.

The officer returned to Rutger’s residence and placed him in handcuffs.

BTW, Rutger is a retired lawyer and the author of “The Alcoholic’s Guide to Adventure,” a 2009 autobiography that is described on Amazon as a “lighthearted jaunt into the sublime world of drunken decadence.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Emmitt Ritter-Simpson, 21, who was arrested after causing a three-hour standoff with police while armed with a BB gun.

Police arrived to learn a man had shot at family members inside the mobile home.

Ritter-Simpson barricaded himself in the trailer and fired at police.

However, the gun he used was a BB gun.

Before realizing this, some nearby mobile homes were evacuated and a SWAT team was called in after Ritter-Simpson started making threats of having explosive devices.

After a three-hour standoff, Ritter-Simpson attempted to escape out a back door.

That’s when officers were able to arrest him.

He was charged with battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, strangulation and recklessly endangering safety.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Daniel Gallagher, 57, who got hit by a truck and, to add insult to injury… got ticketed for jay walking.

Gallagher was crossing the street in Hackensack, New Jersey when he got hit by a pickup truck.

He was taken to the hospital.

He was treated and released, but not before investigating officers showed up, took a statement and issued him a citation for jay walking.

It turns out he wasn’t in a crosswalk when he got hit, so HE got the ticket.

Since Gallagher was at fault, the driver of the truck who hit him isn’t facing any charges.