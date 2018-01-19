Howardville High School named to National Register of Historic Places

Standard Democrat

Though the name has changed the original Lilbourn East High School, Howardville High School, then Howardville Junior High School and lastly Central High School West Campus has now received a new designation as a national historic place. Howardville Community Betterment executive director Vannessa Frazier it opened as an all-black school in 1958. After several failed attempts, in 2013, the community received a Brownfield Initiative Grant to fund the cleanup of asbestos, lead-based paint and other hazardous substances from the old school. The last all-black class graduated in 1968. Frazier and the other students through eighth grade stayed at the school and by 1970 the classes at Howardville were integrated. Now the community intends to seek funding to redevelop the site. Possible uses suggested by community members include job training and creation, health services and programs, office space and a museum. The city of Howardville would like to use it to house its police department and the city court. A celebration of the designation as an historic site is planned for this spring.