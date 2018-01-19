MISSOURI INITIATES A NEW EFFORT TO EXPAND HIGH-SPEED INTERNET ACCESS TO RURAL AREAS…

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture on the project. Private sector partners and the federal government are also part of the 45 million dollar program aimed at making sure every public school in the state has the infrastructure needed to provide quality internet access. Schools are working with the state to assess their needs and file applications for funding. It is estimated that 20 percent of all Missourians – one-and-a-quarter million people – don’t have access to high-speed internet. The state government says rural communities are at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to business development, healthcare and farming techniques because they don’t have high-speed internet service.