MISSOURI IS JOINING OTHER STATES IN AN EFFORT TO IMPROVE THE ACCURACY OF VOTER ROLLS…

This state is the 23rd to sign up as a participating member of the Electronic Registration Information Center. The non-profit organization helps states improve the accuracy of their voter rolls and it make registering easier for all eligible citizens. Known by the acronym ERIC, the effort works with local election officials to make sure voters are eligible to cast ballots, confirm they are registered in the right location and identify unregistered voters to help them get signed up. ERIC compares data provided by the states, the U.S. Postal Service and Social Security death records. This effort tracks down people who have moved, changed their names or died and makes the adjustments.