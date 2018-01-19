Redhawk Food Pantry helping Southeast students, employees who need assistance with food, supplies

Southeast Missourian

The Redhawk Food Pantry at Southeast Missouri State University has been open for less than one year, but already it’s established itself as a center for students who need a little extra help. Manager of Textbook Rental Laurie Taylor says that with increased usage comes increased need for donations. In addition to canned goods and nonperishable food items, school supplies and personal hygiene items line the metal shelves. Students can also pick up clothing for a job interview. Banks in Cape Girardeau have donated, and AT&T did a food and supplies drive last fall that helped replenish stock. Greek students on campus have helped too. Nonperishable food, school supplies including notebooks and pens and personal-care items all are accepted at the food pantry inside Textbook Rental, Kent Library, room 123, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations can be made online at www.semo.edu/pantry, under Contribute.