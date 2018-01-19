Regional planner: Volkswagen settlement could benefit Cape Girardeau County government

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County government could benefit from some of the estimated $41 million Missouri expects to receive as part of the nation’s settlement with automaker Volkswagen. Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission spokesman David Grimes told the Cape Girardeau County Commission the county government likely could qualify for funds to replace aging diesel engines on its road equipment and even replace county highway department dump trucks. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is heading up the state’s effort to determine how to allocate the settlement money. It likely will be summer before Missouri will be in a position to dispense any settlement money. First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper, who oversees county road operations, expressed interest in the settlement program. In 2016, the United States settled complaints against Volkswagen. It resolved claims Volkswagen violated the federal Clean Air Act by selling vehicles with diesel engines that caused emission-control systems to perform differently during emissions testing to guarantee passing scores. The settlement involves multiple agreements and requires Volkswagen to take certain actions, including paying $2.9 billion to a national environmental mitigation trust. DNR said the $41 million amount for Missouri is based on the sale of 7,500 Volkswagen vehicles in Missouri, according to September 2014 registration data from Missouri Department of Revenue.