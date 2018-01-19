The name of the man who allegedly robbed the Sikeston Burger King has been released

The Sikeston DPS have arrested 19-year old Byron Allen Jones, of Sikeston, on Thursday for allegedly robbing the burger king on east Malone Wednesday night. Sergeant Jon Broom says witnesses saw a black male enter the restaurant through the lobby. He then displayed a black handgun and forced the assistant manager to open the safe. Jones is being charged with Armed robbery, Armed criminal action, Unlawful use of a weapon, Possession of controlled substance, and Possession of stolen property. These charges are through Scott County Circuit Court and his bond has been set at $100,000 cash or surety.