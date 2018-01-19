Trial for father/son charged in death of Sikeston man set for April

Febraury 17th 2017 – a 21-year-old Sikeston man lost his life when he was struck by a 2009 Cadillac XLR while walking along a stretch of Highway 51 near Puxico. Phillip A. Manning was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities were initially led to believe that the driver of the Cadillac was 76-year old Garey Faries, of Puxico, who told Trooper Russell Gibson at the scene that he was driving the vehicle that struck the Sikeston man in the roadway. Eventually that was disproven. 39-year old Wesley G. Faries admitted to authorities that he was the driver. Both men were arrested. The senior Faries was charged with hindering prosecution of a felony. Wesley Faries was charged with felony first degree involuntary manslaughter. Both father and son posted bonds and were released. The pair appeared in court on Jan. 3, 2018, whena jury trial date was set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Prior to that date, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, in Mayer’s Bloomfield courtroom.