Dogs being killed as St. Louis coyotes expand hunt

(AP) — Coyote sightings are becoming more frequent in the St. Louis area, and some are strolling down neighborhood streets and attacking area pets.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis police tweeted last month that four coyotes were spotted near Willmore Park near the River Des Peres. Police are urging people not to approach or feed coyotes, with the caveat that there’s no need to dial 911 for sightings of coyotes or any other wildlife.

Area biologists say coyotes’ water resources are frozen and food is scarce in the winter, so the animals are likely in a stage of the season where they’re hungry and out looking for food.

Biologists say dogs are also targets of hunting coyotes, and people shouldn’t leave their pets unattended outside.