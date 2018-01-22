Gala speaker discusses his own journey battling cancer

Southeast Missourian

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Journey Gala brought more than 400 people to Drury Plaza Conference Center to hear the inspiring words of former NFL running back Merril Hoge and raise money for its cancer-care fund. Executive director of the foundation Patti Ranzini is expecting nearly $175,000 in funds raised, which will go toward providing transportation and lodging to patients in need, and assists with capital for the hospital.