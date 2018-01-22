IF YOU THINK SOMEBODY YOU KNOW IS A HERO, NOW IS THE TIME TO NOMINATE THEM – SO THEY CAN BE RECOGNIZED…

The state of Missouri has been doing this for 10 years – and, this year, 4 new categories have been introduced for first responders, and one for civilians who provide valuable or courageous assistance to those first responders. The 4 new awards are the Public Safety Medal of Merit, The Governor’s Medal, the Director’s Leadership Medal and the Hall of Fame award. For civilians, the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award has been added. Eighteen first responders were acknowledged in a ceremony last October. For additional information about the awards and to get a nomination form, you can go online to dps-dot-mo-dot-gov-slash-medal. All nominations have to be postmarked by March 31st to be considered for any of those awards.