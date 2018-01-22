Man sentenced to life for killing mother, burning her body; mouth taped shut at hearing

Southeast Missourian

A judge sentenced a Scott City man Friday to life in prison without parole for strangling his mother with a braided dog leash. 29-year old Neil Howland Jr. also was sentenced by Judge Fred Copeland to four years each on five other charges, bringing his total sentence to 120 years. Special prosecutor Morley Swingle says that during the sentencing hearing in New Madrid, Copeland ordered deputies to duct tape Howland’s mouth after repeated outbursts. A New Madrid County jury convicted Howland last month of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, knowingly burning a vehicle and two counts of animal abuse. The case was heard in New Madrid County on a change of venue.