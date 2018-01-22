McCaskill Donates paycheck
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote today on a short-term funding resolution that would reopen the federal government for business. Southeast Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith says he will donate his pay to Missouri charities in his district while the government is closed. Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says she is also donating her pay to charity and Eastern Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she has requested to have her pay withheld during the shutdown.