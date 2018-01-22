Monday, January 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 24-year-old guy, who was arrested after he tried to pay for a soda at a Omaha, Nebraska Domino’s with some pot.

The man ordered a pizza and tried to pay for it with a torn $50 bill.

The cashier wouldn’t accept it.

So he paid with a $20 instead.

Then he realized he needed a soda, but instead of paying with cash, he tried to buy the soda by trading it for some marijuana.

The cashier refused and told her manager, who called the cops. When police arrived they searched the guy and his backpack.

They found more weed and a scale.

Here’s the genius part, officers found another $87 on him.

So he wasn’t trading weed out of necessity.

He had plenty of cash to pay for the drink.

The man has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and was being held on $5,000 bail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mo Ahmed, 42, who called in a fake bomb threat to stop his wife from having a night out with her friends.

Ahmed told the judge he had to work a second job to pay the bills, and got angry that his wife was going out with friends and spending his hard earned money.

So he called in a bomb threat to ruin her night out.

Police evacuated 25 overnight guests and 130 bar customers.

He told the judge, “He did not consider the effect it would have on the pub or the emergency services.”

Ahmed was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for a year; ordered to pay £840 ($1,165) compensation and to do 120 hours unpaid community work.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Brian Fogg, 27, who was driving drunk and crashed his car, then he punched himself in the face multiple times to avoid taking a breathalyzer test.

Fogg was driving drunk in Belfast, Maine when he crashed his car in a ditch.

When the police arrived, he realized he’d have to take a breathalyzer. . . so he punched himself in the face three times.

His plan temporarily worked, he was bleeding enough that the cops didn’t give him the test, because they had to help him with his injuries.

However, police were a tad smarter and saw through his ploy and arrested him for operating under the influence.

Plus he got extra charges of falsifying evidence and criminal mischief.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A 29-year-old woman in Washington, who tried to cuddle with her new boyfriend, but he didn’t want to… so she tried to stab him.

According to the report the two had only been together a couple of weeks, but they’d already moved in together.

When she got home early last Friday morning, she wanted to cuddle with her new man.

However, he didn’t. She got angry and the argument ended when she came after him with a kitchen knife and tried to stab him.

Luckily he disarmed her.

Police arrested her on one count of second-degree assault.