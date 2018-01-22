More than 200 Trump supporters celebrate his presidency

More than 200 people gathered at Missouri’s Capitol this weekend to celebrate the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the speakers at Saturday’s rally praised Trump’s efforts to reduce regulation and reform the tax code.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley encouraged the crowd to support his bid to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. Several other prominent Missouri Republicans also attended, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Eric Schmitt and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Valerie Reilly said she traveled from Harrisonville, Missouri, near Kansas City to celebrate Trump’s presidency. She says she doesn’t believe polls that show Trump’s popularity is low.