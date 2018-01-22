Shooter arrested after a dispute over parking

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 9 o’clock Friday night for a large group of people fighting at an Apartment complex at 1112 Cape Hills Drive. One person was reportedly the victim of a gunshot wound. Apparently a fight began over the lack of parking at the complex. During the altercation, 26-year old Lawanda Combs of rural Cape Girardeau, allegedly retrieved a firearm and discharged it several times striking the victim one time. The victim declined medical attention at the scene, but advised he would seek medical treatment on his own. Combs was arrested. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges of Assault 1st degree and Armed Criminal Action. Judge Gary Kamp issued a bond of 100,000 cash or surety. Combs remains incarcerated at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.