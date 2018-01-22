Shooting victim in Sikeston

The Sikeston DPS is reporting that at 7 o’clock Monday morning a 71 year old Sikeston resident was walking in the 200 block of Tanner Street. A subject approached him from a vehicle on Park Street. The victim said the man pushed him inside the back door and a fight ensued. The perpetrator shot the victim in the torso and then fled in a small silver car. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries. DPS officers, the MSHP and the Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating. If you have information about this crime contact Sikeston DPS. The subject is described as a 6 foot black male with an approximate age in his 30’s. He is believed to be driving a small silver car.