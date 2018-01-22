SOUTHEAST MISSOURI FISHERMEN CAN TAKE TROUT FROM AREA LAKES BEGINNING FEBRUARY 1ST…

The Missouri Department of Conservation says weather extremes have made fishing results up and down this winter. Fisheries management biologist Mike Reed says, if the lakes aren’t frozen, the trout harvest season should get off to a good start. Around here, trout can be harvests from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington and Legion Lake in Perryville. The state stocked more trout last November at the start of the catch-and-release season. For now, you have to release any trout you catch, but starting the first, you can use any bait and you can keep 4 trout, no matter what size they are. If you’re between 16 and 64, don’t forget to have a valid fishing license and a trout permit.