University of Missouri uses Extension to broaden reach

(AP) — The University of Missouri is using its Extension program to bring the faculty, research and students to Missouri residents so that the school is more accessible.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Extension is a partnership between the University of Missouri and each of the state’s 114 counties. The university employs most of the specialists and each county funds office space, among other things.

There is usually a land-grant emphasis on agriculture, mechanical arts and other practical skills. But with the onslaught of technology and the gradual growth of cities, the population’s needs and expectations changed.

University officials say Extension is not just 4-H and master gardening classes. Extension leaders say they’re ready to provide financial planning classes, leadership training and dozens of other programs that vary by region.