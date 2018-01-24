Cairo man pleads guilty to attempted armed robbery of bank

A Cairo man has pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo in 2014. 35-year old Otha Don Watkins III has admitted to being an accomplice to James Nathanial Watts who pleaded guilty to the attempted bank robbery and was sentenced in May 2017 to life in prison plus 10 years. Two bank employees were killed and one seriously injured in the crime. Watkins also pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI, possessing a stolen firearm, and conspiring with Watts to commit robberies that interfered with interstate commerce. Sentencing for Watkins was set for March 21. He is already imprisoned in connection to the robbery of a McDonalds in Cape Girardeau in 2014.