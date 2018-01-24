Hawley wants to push for better sunshine laws

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley wants his office to have subpoena power to enforce the state’s open records laws that governmental officials and agencies are required to follow. Missouri’s top prosecutor is asking the legislature to give his office this standard law enforcement tool.

Hawley also wants the legislature’s blessing to create a division within his office that would be authorized to handle cases involving potential open records violations. Unlike his office, which defends the state agencies in court, the separate division would be able to operate without potential conflicts of interest.