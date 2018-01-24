Man killed in shooting near St. Louis Union Station

(AP) — A man is dead after being shot near Union Station in downtown St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. The name of the 22-year-old victim has not been released. Police have released few other details.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot while walking or standing near the intersection of 18th Street and Clark Avenue, near a MetroLink light rail station and a parking lot for Union Station.

The former train station houses a hotel and is currently under renovation, with plans calling for a large aquarium.