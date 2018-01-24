Missouri high court listens, then questions challenge to state’s requirements for abortion seekers

The Missouri Supreme Court heard a challenge yesterday to the state’s “informed consent law”, which places requirements on women before they can obtain the procedure. Lawyers for a woman referred to as Mary Doe say, for one thing, the state illegally brings religion into the process by declaring that life begins at conception. Arguing for the state, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said courts have long held such an assertion is not a religious statement.

Among other things, the state’s informed consent law requires women seeking abortions to receive a booklet which states that life begins at conception.