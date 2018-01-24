Renovate, Common Pleas or something new? Council gets ‘ball rolling’ on city hall solution

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau city officials plan to pursue a needs study to explore the feasibility of renovating city hall, relocating to the Common Pleas Courthouse or building a new city hall. Mayor Harry Rediger said a needs study is warranted to look at all three options. City manager Scott Meyer said an added option would be to find another existing building that could be converted into a city hall. While the existing police station will become vacant when the police department moves into its new station this spring, city officials have said the old police station is not suitable for use as a city hall. They plan to sell the building. Built in 1937 as an elementary school, the city government has used the building at 401 Independence St. as city hall since 1978. The first step will be to seek qualifications from architects and engineers as part of the process to select a firm to conduct a facility needs study.