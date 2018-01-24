Road work 3/24/18

*** I-55 in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for pavement repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 between mile markers 49 and 66 in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday through Feb. 10, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.