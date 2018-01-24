THE CAPE GIRARDEAU CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER IS GETTING A NEW DIRECTOR THIS SUMMER…

Dr. Libby Guilliams takes over July 1st as Rich Payne retires. Payne has led the C-T-C for the last 18 years. Guilliams is currently the assistant director. She has 24 years of education experience, has served as a math teacher, a guidance counselor and an assistant director for second and post-secondary education. Guilliams says she looks forward to building on the excellent foundation Payne has helped establish at the C-T-C, which is apart of the Cape Girardeau Public School District. She says the center strives to provide high-quality training for students – in order to meet the needs of the business and industry community in the Cape area.