THE CAPE GIRARDEAU CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER IS GETTING A NEW DIRECTOR THIS SUMMER…

Dr. Libby Guilliams takes over July 1st as Rich Payne retires.  Payne has led the C-T-C for the last 18 years.  Guilliams is currently the assistant director.  She has 24 years of education experience, has served as a math teacher, a guidance counselor and an assistant director for second and post-secondary education.  Guilliams says she looks forward to building on the excellent foundation Payne has helped establish at the C-T-C, which is  apart of the Cape Girardeau Public School District.  She says the center strives to provide high-quality training for students – in order to meet the needs of the business and industry community in the Cape area.

