Wednesday, January 24th, 2018

Lydia Marie, Cormaney 24, who got caught stealing from a Walmart in Wyoming, then tried to claim she was doing research for a term paper on kleptomania.

Cormane tried to exit the store with 136 items in her cart totaling $1,934.79.

She told police that she took the items as part of a college term paper on emotions that kleptomaniacs experience.

However, she couldn’t provide the name of her professor to police.

Detectives called Gillette College officials to get her class schedule and learned that Cormaney only had enrolled in a biology class.

Police got a search warrant the next day for her college dorm room and found more than $10,000 in merchandise.

Cormaney pleaded guilty to two counts of felony shoplifting and two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

As part of a plea agreement, one of the misdemeanor charges was reduced from a felony and another misdemeanor case will be dismissed.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 53-year-old man in San Francisco, who was arrested after he started a fire inside a public bathroom, then got locked inside and couldn’t get away.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the man trapped inside a public restroom.

He became stuck inside after taking a blow torch to the toilet.

Responding officers assisted the man, then arrested him.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Amanda Coates, a woman in Australia, who had an allergic reaction to a tattoo so she went on social media to tell people not to go to the tattooist, and now is being sued by the clinic for costing them $150,000 worth of business.

Coates recently got fake eyebrow tattoos and had some sort of allergic reaction that made her forehead swell up.

So she posted a photo online and told people not to go the Skincare Laser Clinic in Melbourne.

The owner of the clinic, Iain Cleveland, said Coates was “delighted” after her procedure and that she didn’t contact them until two and a half weeks later about the reaction she was having.

So now they’re suing her for costing them $150,000 worth of business.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Bradley Hardison, 27, a doughnut-eating contest winner, who was arrested after he robbed … a doughnut shop.

Hardison was charged last week with felony breaking and entering, felony safe cracking and felony larceny of Dunkin’ Donuts last fall.

Four years ago Hardison gained national attention after he won a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest by eating eight glazed doughnuts in two minutes.

However, that notoriety helped police find and arrest him for his crimes.