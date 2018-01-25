Congress reauthorizes CHIP, but leaves MO community health services hanging
Congress has approved funding for CHIP – a children’s health insurance safety net program – but not for the health services many of them rely on. Joe Pierle (PURR-lee) of the Missouri Primary Care Association tells Missourinet the uncertainty of funding creates challenges among the state’s community based health services.
During next month’s federal budget debate, Pierle hopes Congress will reauthorize a five-year community health services funding plan that includes an increase.