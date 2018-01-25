Far reaching utilities bill heading to Missouri Senate floor

The Missouri Legislature is moving forward with a far-reaching utilities bill. Republican Senator Ed Emery of Lamar, who’s backing the legislation, says it supports bending the cost curve for electricity downward by keeping rate increases from exceeding 3 percent a year on average.

The penalty for exceeding the 3 percent cap is $25 million for large utilities. Critics says the penalty is a drop in the bucket for corporations such as Ameren, which has revenues of $2.7 billion. The bill has passed out of committee.