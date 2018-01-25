Man stabbed during break-in attempt; facing burglary charges

SIKESTON Standard Democrat

A man who was stabbed after allegedly breaking into a Sikeston residence faces burglary charges. Sunday morning around 130 an officer with the Sikeston DPS was driving near West North and North West streets in Sikeston when he saw a man lying in the roadway. He had been stabbed in the chest. Officers determined he had allegedly forced his way into a residence attempting to assault another male. The homeowner told officers he was sitting in his kitchen when the suspect knocked on the door and asked for someone in the house. He then forced open the front door, causing damage, and started hitting an occupant of the home with a wooden stick in the head. Ultimately the suspect was stabbed. The victim-suspect — whose name is being withheld, pending the filing of formal charges in Scott County — had a 1-inch, horizontal wound to his left torso and a laceration on his elbow. He was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Officers could not locate a weapon or knife at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.