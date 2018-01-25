Sikeston man arrested, charged for pointing gun at wife

Standard Democrat

A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife. 44-year old Robert Kolwyck is charged with felony first-degree domestic assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action. Just before 11 Friday night Sikeston DPS officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Helen Street in reference to a domestic assault. They heard screaming as they made contact with Kolywyck and his wife. Kolwyck allegedly yelled and threw things at his wife before grabbing a rifle and pointing it at her. He was reportedly combative with officers and taken into custody. He was transported to the Scott County Jail with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety and ordered to have no contact with the victim and no possession of firearms. Kolwyck, who as of Tuesday remained in jail, was arraigned at 10:30 Wednesday morning in Scott County Court.