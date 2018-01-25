University of Missouri raises concerns about proposed cuts

(AP) — The University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia is raising concerns that proposed cuts will make it more difficult to meet goals that include paying for new research and academic buildings.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Gov. Eric Greitens proposed Monday cutting 10 percent from current appropriations for state colleges and universities and putting 10 percent of the remaining funds into a pool that would only be distributed if performance measures are met. That would put more than $80 million of the appropriation at risk for the four-campus University of Missouri system. About 40 percent to 45 percent of the system’s academic spending goes to the Columbia campus.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright expressed concerns Tuesday with the “ability to really be able to do all the things we would like to do going forward.”