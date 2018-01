The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the operators of a houseboat on Thursday. On a facebook post they said that stations 1 and 3 were called to help a stranded houseboat that had lost propulsion after spending the night along the banks of the river. It was considered a non-emergency. Marine 1 launched, made contact with the stranded boaters, and was able to safely tow them to the Kidd’s fuel dock.