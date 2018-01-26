Friday, January 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Levi Miles, 28, who tricked a valet into giving him the keys to someone else’s $300,000 Ferrari . . . but he got pulled over and the cops found cocaine.

Miles met a 24-year-old woman named Chloe Rimmer at a fancy hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida and wanted to impress her.

So he conned a valet, who was very busy at the time, into the car.

The valet said the man “seemed to be impatient” and “demanding, and even sat in the Ferrari for a period of time.

The valet got busy again and Miles drove off with the car, but had some problems operating the lights.

Cops noticed his difficulty driving the sports car and pulled him over.

When the cops searched the car, they found two grams of cocaine in the center console.

No word on if the drug belonged to Miles or the real owner of the car.

Both Miles and Rimmer were arrested.

Miles is facing grand theft of more than $100,000, possession of cocaine and habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Rimmer got off with just a pot possession charge for the gram officers found in her purse.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Nhia Lee, 36, who got pulled over near Jamestown, North Dakota for driving well below the posted speed limit.

Lee and his passenger, Bee Thor, 37, were hauling nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and got caught after a cop pulled them over for driving too slow.

It wasn’t clear how far below the posted speed limit they were driving, but the officer pulled him over and a search of the vehicle yielded 470 heat-sealed bags containing just under 500 pounds of marijuana.

They are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, a Class A felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Naquan Wilson, 28, who learned if you’re a postal worker and driving a Maserati, that might be a dead giveaway of your illegal activities.

In this case Wilson allegedly stole dozens of credit cards from his Long Island post office.

He used the tens of thousands of dollars he gained to purchase luxury items including designer clothes and a Maserati.

Investigators believe Wilson would go on the dark web and use the cryptocurrency bitcoin to pay for information about the people whose cards he’d stolen.

Complaints from credit card holders prompted the investigation that led to the arrest of Wilson and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Shantavia Davis.

Wilson was arrested after his shift, and had six stolen credit cards on him at the time he was cuffed.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A driver in England, who tried to get out of a ticket for texting while driving by saying he wasn’t technically texting . . . he was sending his girlfriend an Emoji.

The police department posted an unusual tweet saying “Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway while using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Driver provided a very unusual reply.”

The driver said he wasn’t texting and driving, he said, “I was just sending a laughing Emoji to my girlfriend.”

He ended up with a ticket for texting and driving and another for the original offense of a seatbelt violation.