“GENTLY USED” FORMAL DRESSES ARE BEING SOLD AS A BENEFIT FOR THE SAFE HOUSE FOR WOMEN…

The annual sale sponsored by Southeast Services is being held Sunday at the University Center on the SEMO campus. The 5th annual sale runs noon to 5:00 p.m. in center’s third floor lobby. The formal dresses were collected during the fall semester and are available at reduced prices. Area high school students often find a prom dress – and a limited number of vouchers has been distributed to make it possible for students who can’t afford a dress to get a free one. Women living at the shelter can also receive a free dress, in some cases. Short dresses cost 15 dollars each and long dresses are 25 dollars. Last year’s sale raised 615 dollars for the Safe House and it has produced a total of 25-hundred dollars in 4 years.