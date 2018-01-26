Woman attacked with hammer in kidnap attempt

(AP) — St. Louis police are searching for a man who robbed a woman, attacked her with a hammer and tried to abduct her.

KTVI-TV reports that the crime happened early Tuesday in the city’s Central West End. The 25-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when a man drove up, got out of the car with a hammer, and demanded her property.

Police say the suspect struck the woman several times, pulled a backpack from her back and tried to force her into the car. After a struggle the man drove away alone.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries but declined medical treatment. The suspect took her laptop, credit card and other items.