Endangered advisory cancelled – death investigation underway

After an endangered persons advisory was canceled this morning – Wayne and Butler County officials are now investigating a triple homicide. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that the victims have been identified as 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says they found the bodies on private property in Butler County, near Highway JJ and County Road 417. Officials are reporting that Kitts and Million were stabbed to death in their Wayne County home and the child was shot and killed in Butler County where the bodies were found. Autopsies have been scheduled for 9 o’clock Tuesday (this) morning in Farmington. A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.