Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 adults and a child out of Wayne County

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. In an email advisory officials say there was an incident at Route 1 Box 1512, Mill Springs Sunday afternoon around 2:20. The missing people listed as 2-year-old Willa Fontaine Marie Million, 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, and 24-year-old Harley Michael Million. Willa is a white, female, 2’0″ tall, 26 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. Samara is a white, female, 5’05” and 175 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harley is a white, male, 5’09”, 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The three are considered missing and endangered. The license plate from their vehicle was also discovered missing. The license plate is 8ST743. If you have any information call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriffs Office at 573-224-3219.