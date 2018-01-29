Missouri 18-year-old has written 4 self-published books

(AP) — An 18-year-old from southeast Missouri now has four self-published books with no plans to stop.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Joshua Taylor’s parents told him when he was a child that they’d consider publishing his work if he could go without television and spend that time writing instead.

Taylor now says that time without TV was the catalyst for his love for writing.

His first published work was a children’s book called “The Humming Bird’s Song” his mother says he originally drafted at 7 years old. The book was published in 2010.

Taylor’s most recent release is the third novel in his Epic trilogy, called “School’s Out,” as well as updated version of the first two books in the series. He first developed the series storyline at 11.