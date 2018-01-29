Missouri lawmakers unaware of federal guidelines in debate over work requirements for food stamps

Missouri lawmakers are debating whether to impose work requirements on food stamp recipients. Thus far, both Republicans and Democrats seem unaware that the state would have to provide an education and training program for recipients. Jeannette Mott Oxford with Empower Missouri argues the state is not in a financial position to implement the work requirements.

The federal government would pick up 50 percent of the costs of the education and training program, but the state would be on the hook for the other half.