Monday, January 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Chad O. England, a 33-year-old Tennessee man, who is facing DUI and drug charges after he let “Jesus take the wheel” and flipped his truck five times.

England told authorities Jesus advised him to “let go of the wheel,” which led him to crash.

England’s truck had flipped about five times after striking a rock wall.

Police say England took off running, carrying a jar and was speaking “gibberish.”

Officers searched the wrecked truck and found about six grams of marijuana, a vial of cocaine, a couple partial pipes, rolling papers, a nearly empty bottle of alcohol and “huffing” cans.

He was arrested on multiple drug and traffic charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

William Dickinson, 25, who crashed a wedding in Wisconsin, started behaving badly and got punched by the bride.

Dickinson was drinking with some friends at the bar at a hotel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and he decided to crash a wedding that was being held in the hotel.

While wearing just a t-shirt and jeans he entered the reception and started making a scene.

When he started groping the behinds of two 17-year-old girls police were alerted.

The police got there and arrested Dickinson.

When he asked police to let him apologize to the bride, she punched him in the face.

She was not charged, but he was charged with felony physical abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

After getting punched by the bride, “Dickinson said he probably deserved it.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Target, who has angered female football fans for a line of t-shirts that suggest women don’t know anything about sports.

As a lead up to the big game, Target released a line of t-shirts that say, “Rooting for the commercials,” “Let’s Touchdown a Homerun” and “Is it Half-Time Yet?”

Angry ladies fired off a bunch of tweets calling Target sexist.

Target responded, “We appreciate you reaching out to us. It’s never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we carry.

We have documented and will share your feedback with the merchandise team for further review.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, a Florida lottery clerk, who allegedly gave an undercover agent just $5 as his winnings and then kept winning ticket for herself.

The agent says he went up to the counter with a winning ticket worth $600, but when he handed it to the clerk to cash it in, she gave him a lot less.

After scanning the ticket and seeing its worth, she took a $5 bill from her purse and handed it to the man.

Baton was arrested when the agent returned a short time later and charged her with larceny and grand theft.

Police found the winning ticket stashed between the pages in her notebook.