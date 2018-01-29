THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR SOUTHEAST-HEALTH IN CAPE GIRARDEAU HAS A NEW CHAIRMAN

The appointment for Frank Kinder was effective January 1st. The Cape Girardeau native has a long affiliation with the heatlh system, His father, James A. Kinder, M-D, was the first board-certified pediatrician between St. Louis and Memphis, serving on the Southeast Board of Trustees from 1977 to 1985. Frank Kinder returned to his home town more than 15 years ago, after a corporate marketing career. He expanded operations at Red Letter Communications during his 15 years of part-ownership, He currently is a consultant. Kinder has been connected to SoutheastHealth for nearly 12 years, dating back to when he became a member of the Hospital Association.